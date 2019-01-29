JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An ad supporting mayor Lenny Curry’s re-election bid is calling his challenger “Absent Anna Brosche,” and criticizing her attendance and voting record at city meetings.

Here are the claims in the ad, and the relevant context.

"BROSCHE SKIPPED DOZENS OF MEETINGS ON CITY COUNCIL"

That’s technically true but needs clarification.

The ad doesn’t say she missed dozens of city council meetings, which happen twice a month.

Brosche has missed five out of the 75 city council meetings held since she took office in 2015.

Instead, the ad says Brosche skipped dozens of meetings “on city council.”

Jacksonville city records show Brosche does have close to 30 excused absences when it comes to smaller committee meetings.



Her spokesperson says in most of these cases, Brosche was representing the city on official business somewhere else.



"[BROSCHE] MISSED IMPORTANT VOTES ON HEALTH AND SAFETY"

If you check the small print on the ad, it specifies May 8, 2018, Bill 253, an ordinance extending the opioid epidemic pilot program.

The vote happened during one of the meetings, in which the minutes lists Brosche as absent, but her presence likely wouldn’t have changed much.

It advanced unanimously even without Brosche’s vote.

“EVEN SKIPPING VOTES ON BILLS SHE FILED"

The same goes for bill 570, which called for transparency in city government. Since Brosche sponsored it, it's safe to assume she would have voted in favor of it, just like 17 other council members did November 13th.



"SHE VOTED TO INCREASE HER SALARY TWICE AND VOTED TO REMOVE TERM LIMITS FOR POLITICIANS.”

First Coast News checked into these claims Jan. 2, in a Verify segment of another ad supporting Curry.

In 2015 and again in 2017, Brosche voted in favor of the salary increase. So did every other council member.

Curry could have vetoed the decision but chose not to.

As for the term limits, what Brosche actually voted in favor of was letting the voters decide by putting it on the ballot.