Val Demings vs. Marco Rubio: A race to control the Senate

After months of mulling over whether to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis or Sen. Marco Rubio, Congresswoman Val Demings is set to take on Rubio in 2022.

WASHINGTON — Jacksonville native, Florida Congresswoman Val Demings is set to take on Sen. Marco Rubio in the November 2022 election, according to ABC News.

The news of Demings' entry into the race is causing a stir online as people are weighing in on the possibilities ahead. It's a race that could have crucial implications as both parties continue to fight for control of the U.S. Senate.

"Val Demings against Marco Rubio would be one heck of a Senate race," said University of North Florida Associate Professor of Political Science Michael Binder. “Val Demings presents a particularly unique challenge for Republicans in the state.”

Demings has a law and order background. She's a former Orlando police chief with name recognition in the state and nationwide.

The congresswoman made a name for herself during the first impeachment hearing of former President Donald Trump as a House manager. She was also once considered to become now-President Biden's Vice Presidential running mate.

“It's a natural fit for her to move up to senate. She's already in congress,” Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon said. “She's fighting on federal issues, pushing back against the ridiculousness that is often coming out of Washington.”

Nixon, of District 14, says she's all in and ready to hit the campaign trail in support of Demings.

“Just knowing that she's running, it gives us Democrats hope that we can move toward having a stronger majority in the U.S Senate,” Nixon said.

“We're a long way away from Rubio losing a race in Florida,” Binder exclaimed. “Let's be clear about that. I think Rubio would be the favorite. It wouldn't be a blowout. It'll be a tough race, but I still think you have to install the incumbent as the favorite here."