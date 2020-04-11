ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. House District 4: Rutherford vs. Deegan

Both candidates are vying for the 4th Congressional District, which covers much of Duval, the suburbs of Nassau and St. Johns County, including St. Augustine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Out of 435 seats up for election in the U.S. House of Representatives, it would be hard to find a district with two better-known candidates than Rep. John Rutherford and challenger Donna Deegan.

Rutherford won the Republican Party primary in August, setting up a showdown with Deegan, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Rutherford won election to Congress in 2016 and is seeking his third two-year term representing the 4th Congressional District, which covers much of Duval, the suburbs of Nassau and St. Johns County, including St. Augustine.

Before heading to Congress, he was Jacksonville sheriff and had a 41-year career in law enforcement. He won re-election in 2018 with 65 percent of the vote.

Deegan is making her first run for political office but is well-known as a cancer survivor who founded The Donna: the National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer that raises money for cancer research. She was a familiar face on television as a former anchor at First Coast News.

Deegan is also the wife of First Coast News chief meteorologist Tim Deegan, who has no input in our political coverage.