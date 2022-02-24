Florida voters favor Gov. DeSantis over former President Trump for next president in new poll

The poll of registered Florida voters asked whom would be their choice in upcoming races, and Republicans came out on top in most cases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's only February, but the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab has its sights set on elections in 2022 and 2024.

The poll of registered Florida voters asked whom would be their choice in upcoming races, and Republicans came out on top in most cases. Questions included head-to-head races of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. Charlie Crist and DeSantis vs. Nikki Fried for the 2022 gubernatorial election, as well as the U.S. Senate race with Sen. Marco Rubio vs. Rep. Val Demings.

In the gubernatorial races, voters favored DeSantis by a 21-point margin over Crist (55% to 34%), and a 23-point margin over Fried (55% to 32%). In a separate question, voters were asked who they preferred in the Democratic primary, with Crist slightly favored over Fried. But, nearly 40% are still undecided.

“We’re seeing a very wide margin for DeSantis against both top Democratic candidates—Crist and Fried,” said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and professor of political science in a release explaining the numbers. “A lot of Democratic voters still doesn’t know who they would vote for, so I would expect that lead to narrow between now and November.”

In the Senate race, registered voters preferred Rubio to Demings 46% to 34%. The creators of the poll think some of the reason for that may be due to name recognition, as Demings' campaign is not expected to ramp up until the summer.

Another question the poll asked was regarding a hypothetical matchup between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. DeSantis was favored by three percentage points, but UNF researchers say that Florida being DeSantis' home state means those results would likely be an outlier compared to the rest of the country.

“With a lot of speculation about a possible presidential bid from DeSantis, we thought this would be an interesting hypothetical,” Binder said. “It turned out to be pretty close with DeSantis up by three points against Trump. With both of them calling Florida home, this is a pivotal state."

Other questions voters were asked included elected official approval ratings, with the following results:

President Joe Biden

36% approve

57% disapprove (46% strongly disapproving)

6% don't know or refuse to answer

Sen. Marco Rubio

39% approve

40% disapprove

22% don't know or refuse to answer

Sen. Rick Scott

37% approve

40% disapprove

23% don't know or refuse to answer

Gov. Ron DeSantis

58% approve

37% disapprove

6% don't know or refuse to answer

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried

31% approve

18% disapprove

49% don't know or refuse to answer