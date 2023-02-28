UNF poll shows Donna Deegan leading crowded Jacksonville mayor's race

Republican Daniel Davis came in second with 20%, followed by Republican Al Ferraro with 8% and Democrat Audrey Gibson with 7%.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida shows that one mayoral candidate may have the upper hand in the upcoming election.

A new poll of likely voters shows Democratic candidate Donna Deegan with an 18-point lead in the crowded race.

The poll surveyed registered Duval County voters who are likely to vote in the March 21 election and asked their vote choices for several offices on the ballot, as well as additional questions about state and local issues.

When asked their vote choice for Jacksonville Mayor, Democrat Donna Deegan came out ahead of the other seven candidates, with 37% of respondents saying they would vote for her if the election were held today.

Republican Daniel Davis came in second with 20%, followed by Republican Al Ferraro with 8% and Democrat Audrey Gibson with 7%.

The poll shows that a total of 22% of respondents said they do not know who they would vote for.

“Again, we’re seeing between 12% and 20% of Republican voters still don’t know who they’d pick, even when choosing between Deegan and the top three Republican candidates,” noted Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and UNF professor of political science. “That big block of undecided voters makes this race particularly hard to predict, and they may ultimately decide which two candidates go on to the general election in May.”

In addition to election questions, respondents were asked about other local issues and sports topics. Below is a summary of total responses.

To see a breakdown of those responses by party, age and race you can click here for the full survey cross tabulations.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Lenny Curry is handling his job as Jacksonville Mayor?

Strongly approve - 14%

Somewhat approve - 38%

Somewhat disapprove - 21%

Strongly disapprove - 23%

Don't know - 4%

Refusal - 1%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way City Council is handling its job?

Strongly approve - 5%

Somewhat approve - 40%

Somewhat disapprove - 27%

Strongly disapprove - 19%

Don't know - 8%

Refusal - 1%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Melissa Nelson is handling her job as State Attorney for Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit?

Strongly approve - 19%

Somewhat approve - 32%

Somewhat disapprove - 11%

Strongly disapprove - 9%

Don't know - 28%

Refusal - 2%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Shad Khan is handling his job as owner of the Jaguars?

Strongly approve - 40%

Somewhat approve -31%

Somewhat disapprove - 7%

Strongly disapprove - 8%

Don't know - 13%

Refusal - 1%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Doug Pederson is handling his job as head coach of the Jaguars?

Strongly approve - 66%

Somewhat approve -18%

Somewhat disapprove - 1%

Strongly disapprove - 2%

Don't know - 10%

Refusal - 2%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Trevor Lawrence is handling his job as quarterback of the Jaguars?

Strongly approve - 65%

Somewhat approve - 21%

Somewhat disapprove - 1%

Strongly disapprove - 2%

Don't know - 9%

Refusal - 2%

Do you support or oppose the City of Jacksonville removing all Confederate monuments from public spaces?

Strongly approve - 36%

Somewhat approve -9%

Somewhat disapprove - 12%

Strongly disapprove - 39%

Don't know - 4%

Refusal - 1%

As you may know, Jacksonville is being considered as a possible site for the Republican National Convention in August 2028. Do support or oppose Jacksonville hosting it?

Strongly approve - 42%

Somewhat approve -16%

Somewhat disapprove - 8%

Strongly disapprove - 27%

Don't know - 7%

Refusal - 1%

Would you support or oppose the city of Jacksonville sharing the costs with the Jaguars on renovations to the stadium, spending up to $750 million of public funds?

Strongly approve - 14%

Somewhat approve -23%

Somewhat disapprove - 20%

Strongly disapprove - 41%

Don't know - 3%

Refusal - 1%

How important is it for the City of Jacksonville to have an NFL franchise?

Very important - 53%

Somewhat important - 31%

Not at all - 14%

I don't know - 2%

Refusal - 1%

As you may know, shouting “DUUUVAL” has become popular within the community. Have you, personally, participated in this tradition in the past year?