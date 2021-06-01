'Something we haven't seen': Political expert explains expected Republican challenge to electoral vote certification

A number of Republican congressmembers have announced they will object to the certification of the electoral votes confirming Joe Biden as president.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Most years, the certification of Electoral College votes following the presidential election is a boring, procedural process.

However, on Wednesday, a number of Republican legislators are expected to object to the votes in a last ditch effort to keep President Trump in the White House.

Electors cast their votes nationwide in mid-December, with former Vice President Joe Biden defeating Trump 306-232. Biden also won the popular vote by 7 million votes.

Next, both chambers of Congress will review and certify the Electoral College votes. In both the House and the Senate, some Republicans have announced their intentions to object.

"For the last couple hundred years or so, it's very much a ceremonial process," said UNF Associate Professor of Political Science Michael Binder. "Yes, there are historical examples of people objecting. Typically it's just on the fringe. It also has never been on the behest of the loser of the election."

Among the politicians expected to object to certification is Congressman John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville sheriff who has been known to side closely with Trump during his time in D.C.

Binder said Rutherford and other Republicans who plan to object could be making pre-emptive moves, considering Trump could continue to play a heavy-handed role in Republican politics after leaving office.

"John Rutherford had a race against Donna Deegan and got a lot of attention, but really he won his race in the primary and that's where the threat lies for a lot of these congress[members]," Binder explained. "You typically get challenged on your right flank if you're a Republican and on your left flank if you're a Democrat, and that's what these folks potentially are guarding against."

Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both prominent Republicans, have not said whether they will vote to certify the results or object.

"[They] have not come down and stated exactly what they plan to do as of yet. But to see a number of senators potentially object is something that we haven't seen before," Binder said.

RELEASE: My statement in advance of the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 2, 2021

According to NBC, at least a dozen GOP House members and a dozen GOP Senate members have said they will vote to sustain objections. Other GOP Congressmembers have announced they will not object.

The challenge is not expected to succeed, with Democrats holding a majority in the House and the GOP holding too slim of a majority in the Senate. However, it could bog down the process of certifying Biden's win.