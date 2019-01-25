WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump announced Friday he will support a plan to reopen the government without funds for a border wall.

Congressional leaders and the president reached an agreement to temporarily reopen the government and to continue discussions on Trump's demand for funds for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The agreement means the government would reopen closed departments for three weeks while talks continue for Trump's request for $5.7 billion for border security.

Trump spoke from the Rose Garden of the White House Friday afternoon saying that he will sign a bill to reopen the federal government for three weeks. He's also asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to put the bill up for a vote immediately.

"I have a very powerful alternative, but I didn't want to use it at this time," Trump said, referencing his threat to declare a national emergency.

The president ended by saying he would again close the federal government on Feb. 15 or declare a national emergency if a deal for a border wall isn't reached.

Trump also spent time thanking furloughed federal employees and those who have gone without pay for more than a month saying, "You are fantastic people; you are incredible patriots."

The president said once the government reopens, they will make sure all employees will get back pay "very quickly or as soon as possible."

The partial government shutdown hit day 35 on Friday with about 800,000 federal workers missing another paycheck. The announcement to reopen to government came hours after severe staffing shortages at air traffic control centers temporarily halted flights in and out of New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Staffing shortages amid the shutdown also delayed flights to other airports nationwide, including Tampa International Airport.

At the White House Thursday, Trump told reporters he would support a "reasonable agreement" to reopen the government. He also suggested he wanted a "prorated down payment" for his long-sought border wall with Mexico.

