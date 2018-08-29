It hasn't even been 24 hours since Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary race for governor and President Trump is already taking his shots at the candidate.

Gillum's surprising upset Tuesday puts him up against Trump's choice, Republican Ron DeSantis.

Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter calling Gillum a "Socialist Mayor" who allowed crime to flourish in Tallahassee.

Trump's tweet:

"Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs!"

Gillum's response was mild letting potential supporters know how to follow his campaign sharing his website. Trump said Gillum is not what Florida needs to which Gillum say, "What our state and country needs is decency, hope and leadership."

He also gave the President advice for the next time he tweets about him: "@ me next time."

What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at https://t.co/fm0ODFFGWU. Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/59dQy8RLsm — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 29, 2018

