'Heavy moment in American history:' JU law professor weighs in on Trump arraignment

A grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump last week for hush money payments made to an ex-adult film star during the 2016 presidential election.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in American history, a former president is facing criminal charges. Former President Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Trump seemed somber on his way in and out of the courtroom, looking over at the cameras but not addressing reporters who asked for comment.

On his way to the arraignment, the former president posted to his platform truth social, saying “can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Trump pleaded “not guilty” late Tuesday afternoon to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. It comes after a grand jury indicted him for hush money payments made to ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Jacksonville University’s Dean of the College of Law Nick Allard said Trump seemed resigned.

“He was taking in and absorbing the reality of what was going on,” Allard said. “Which is that he's not in control of this process right now, and not having the ability to look over what the charges are, was trying to take it all in.”

In the courtroom, Judge Juan Merchan warned the former president to avoid rhetoric that could cause “civil unrest.”

Allard said the charges Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is bringing against Trump shouldn’t be taken lightly by his legal team.

“New York Supreme Court is near Wall Street,” Allard said. “They do hundreds of records cases, this kind of case all the time, and they know how to prevail, so it’s something to be taken very seriously.”

At least three other criminal investigations into Trump are ongoing, including two federal investigations. One involves the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, which revealed he kept classified documents at the Florida estate.