Tree falls on the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee during Idalia

A 100-year-old oak tree fell on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee as Hurricane Idalia swept through the area.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A century old oak tree fell on the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee as Hurricane Idalia swept through the area, according to Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Casey DeSantis posted an image on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, showing a tree split and toppled over near the mansion.

DeSantis added her three children, Mason, Madison, Mamie, were at the mansion when the tree fell, but reported no injuries.

Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend just before 8 a.m. in the Keaton Beach area as a Category 3 storm.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Idalia is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph.