T.K. Waters files candidacy for re-election in March 2023

After winning November's Special Election, Waters has filed to run again in March 2023.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our Election Night coverage of T.K. Waters run for sheriff.

After winning the Jacksonville Sheriff Special Election on Nov. 8, Republican T.K. Waters will run for re-election in March 2023.

Waters is not yet officially the sheriff: He will be sworn in on Sunday, November 20. For now, that title still belongs to Sheriff Pat Ivey, who was appointed as interim sheriff when his predecessor Mike Williams retired.

Waters had planned to run in March before the Special Election was announced. Williams' term was not supposed to end until the next sheriff was sworn in, but he announced his retirement after it was revealed that he did not live in Duval County. (The Jacksonville City Charter says the sheriff must live in the county.)

Waters will now instead hold the office until the end of Williams' term, and vie for another four years in March.

He has served the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office since 1991 and most recently held the role of chief of investigations.