JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2018 November elections will be over in a matter of hours and so will campaigns urging you to get out and support their candidate. That also means the numerous texts messages you may have received will disappear as well. We wanted to look into those messages and see who is behind those messages.

“It’s really like whack-a-mole, and they keep coming up," said political science associate professor Michael Binder.

Bender doesn’t get as annoyed about campaigns bombarding his phone with messages, it’s just part of his job.

“Literally just this morning I got a text from a party up in New Jersey, the state that I grew up in, where I originally registered to vote when I was 18 years old," Bender said. "They were able to find me multiple states later and multiple phone numbers later. They got me here this morning ”

So how are these campaigns and people you’ve never met contacting you?

Bender says the most obvious is if you’ve donated or registered with a particular party or listed your phone number on a subscription or shopping list.

“The most common ways are through lists. Political parties can purchase lists that scour the internet and all sorts of places for your data. They match that to your phone number, to your address," Binder said.

“These peer to peer apps -- because they upload the numbers and they send the numbers out individually, so all you do is 'click, click, click.' You’ve sent out three text messages within a second or two. That is legal and that avoids that law because that’s not mass blasting 10 or 20,000 numbers at a time,” he said.

Bender says our hands are pretty much tied outside of blocking the numbers.

“The good news is tomorrow is Election Day, and we won’t be hearing from these people for another two years,” he said.

For those pulling their hair out frustrated, Bender says there is a little strain of hope. Federally, the consumer protection act is being reviewed on how it effective it is, but unlikely to see any change with how these messages are created.

