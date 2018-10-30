ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- From judges to city commissioners, from governor to amendments -- there's a lot on the ballot this election.

You might have a few questions about it all.

St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes has the answers.

What if you make a mistake on your ballot when voting?

"The law does allow you to surrender that ballot," Oakes explained. "It's called 'spoiling a ballot.'" She said let a poll worker know and you can receive a new one so you can mark it correctly.

You get up to three ballots to get it right.

Do you have a mail-in ballot? A postmark of Nov. 6 is not good enough. Oakes said, "For it to be counted, it has to be in the supervisor's office by election day at 7 p.m."

There's a lot to know about this long ballot which has 12 amendments on it. So what if you want to take notes in with you to the polling place?

In Florida, you can take your sample ballot right into the polling place and use it as a guide for how to vote.

"Yes, absolutely. That's why we send voters sample ballots," Oakes said.

What if you have moved and your I.D. doesn't have your current address? No problem. Oakes said, by law, your current address and I.D. don't have to match in order to vote.

"The most important thing is, if voters have moved, they need to contact the elections office before they go to vote because it's as simple as picking up the phone and make an address change. We can take them by phone," Oakes said.

And what if you have a physical issue and need to sit down while you vote? You can!

"We'll have a few places where people can actually sit down if they need to and mark their ballots," Oakes said.

As a voter, you are provided a safe distance where candidates or campaign workers cannot approach you at the polling place.

