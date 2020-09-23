Duval County Republicans preparing for President Trump's Jacksonville rally

About a month after the RNC was cancelled for Jacksonville, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Jacksonville for a rally on Sept. 24.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paint and markers are everywhere as campaign staff and volunteers with The Republican Party of Duval County make signs for President Trump's Jacksonville rally Thursday at Cecil Airport.

Dean Black, party chairman, says they've increased their staff and volunteers for this election.

"Historically Duval county has performed well during presidential elections and it has recently become a battleground. We have been scaling up operations. We have welcomed the battle," Black said.

Volunteers are painting and drawing on sayings like “Florida loves Trump” and "Keep American Great", but some signs reference the open Supreme Court seat saying “fill that seat”.

Black says his volunteers have been knocking on thousands of doors and making tens of thousands of phone calls to reach voters. He claims their staff and volunteers have created the single largest political operation in Duval County history.

Volunteers and campaign staff with The Republican Party of Duval County are preparing for @realDonaldTrump's rally tomorrow in Jacksonville. Chairman Dean Black says they've been knocking on thousands of doors and making tens of thousands of phone calls to reach voters. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/IbQi2dtac0 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) September 23, 2020

He's excited to welcome the president to Jacksonville and promises that all attendees will be safe. In previous Trump rallies, pictures show crowds swarming together.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign said they will be taking temperatures before admitting people into the Cecil Airport on Thursday, where the rally will take place. The campaign will also be providing masks and encouraging attendees to wear them, but masks are not required even under the Duval Coutny mask mandate.

Jacksonville's PIO Nikki Kimbleton explained that the mandate is only in place for indoor spaces where people cannot social distance. The rally will take place outside.

Campaign staff say social distancing will be encouraged and people will have access to hand sanitizer.