Georgia 2020 Primary Election results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Results are starting to come in for Georgia's 2020 Primary Election. This story will be updated with a county-by-county breakdown of those results for southeast Georgia.
BRANTLEY
- Election Day: Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 912-462-6159
First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:
- Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
- Lisa M. Ring (D)
CAMDEN
First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:
- Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
- Lisa M. Ring (D)
County Commissioner, District 1:
- Monica D. McGowan (D)
- Kevin M. Walker (D)
State Senator, 3rd District:
- Sheila McNeil (R)
- David Sharpe (R)
CHARLTON
First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:
- Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
- Lisa M. Ring (D)
State Senator, 3rd District:
- Sheila McNeil (R)
- David Sharpe (R)
GLYNN
First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:
- Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
- Lisa M. Ring (D)
State Senator, 3rd District:
- Sheila McNeil (R)
- David Sharpe (R)
Commissioner at Large Post 2:
- Bo Clark
- Walter Rafolski
PIERCE
First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:
- Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
- Lisa M. Ring (D)
Sheriff:
- Ramey Bennett (R)
- Robby A. Boatright (R)
WARE
First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:
- Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
- Lisa M. Ring (D)