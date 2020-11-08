x
Georgia 2020 Primary Election results

Bookmark this story and check back for more updates southeast Georgia Primary Election results.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Results are starting to come in for Georgia's 2020 Primary Election. This story will be updated with a county-by-county breakdown of those results for southeast Georgia.

BRANTLEY

First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:

  • Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
  • Lisa M. Ring (D)

CAMDEN

First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:

  • Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
  • Lisa M. Ring (D)

County Commissioner, District 1:

  • Monica D. McGowan (D)
  • Kevin M. Walker (D)

State Senator, 3rd District:

  • Sheila McNeil (R)
  • David Sharpe (R)

CHARLTON

First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:

  • Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
  • Lisa M. Ring (D)

State Senator, 3rd District:

  • Sheila McNeil (R)
  • David Sharpe (R)

GLYNN

First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:

  • Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
  • Lisa M. Ring (D)

State Senator, 3rd District:

  • Sheila McNeil (R)
  • David Sharpe (R)

Commissioner at Large Post 2:

  • Bo Clark
  • Walter Rafolski

PIERCE

First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:

  • Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
  • Lisa M. Ring (D)

Sheriff:

  • Ramey Bennett (R)
  • Robby A. Boatright (R)

WARE

First Congressional District Representative, 117th District:

  • Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
  • Lisa M. Ring (D)

    

