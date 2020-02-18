JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The deadline to register to vote, or switch parties, is Tuesday, Feb. 18. This is important if you want to take part in Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election in March.

Florida, unlike other states, is a closed primary state, which means you also have to choose your party affiliation to vote.

There are three ways to register or switch party affiliations. The easiest is online. All you need is your Florida driver’s license or state ID card and the last four digits of your social security number. You can also register or change your party affiliation in person.

There are several places to do this in Jacksonville. One is the Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 105 East Monroe Street. They're open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also go to any public library branch, driver's license office, public assistance office, election office or tax collector’s office.

Keep in mind Monday is President's Day, so those offices will be closed, but you still have until close of business Tuesday to go.

A third option is to print and mail in your voter registration form, but it must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Feb. 18.

You can find that form here. For further info you can always call your supervisor of elections office.

After you register you’ll get a voter registration card in the mail. It will tell you where your polling station is to vote on March 17.