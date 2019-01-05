JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Putting an end to texting while driving.

That’s what a bill on its way to Governor DeSantis’ desk is trying to achieve. Florida’s House and Senate made changes to the bill last week in what has the support of over 90 percent of each chamber.

Florida’s legislature is following suit of other states already cracking down on communicating in the car: more than a dozen states have comprehensive laws punishing texting while driving. Daniel Cronrath with FSCJ’s Political Science Department explains the climate in the state legislature.

“[Republican leadership] Being a part that tends to have a bit more of a libertarian streak there was some opposition based on this was seen as another infringement upon the ability to live our lives,” Cronrath said.

There are current laws on the books, but they list texting and driving as a secondary offense – meaning officers cannot pull drivers over just of that – something the new law changes.

“I think it’s one of the most dangerous things we can do on the road,” motorist Calvin Bryant said.

He supports the bill becoming law, and added with surrounding states already taking actions, Florida should take note.

“The impact it creates is much more significant than people realize,” Bryant said.

Georgia passed its Hands-Free law in 2018.

We reached out to the state’s highway patrol to see just how many people have been cited since going into effect.

Those numbers were still being processed by close of business.

However, looking at other states with laws on the books – the number of citations increased once stiffer laws were passed.

Take Minnesota for example, which in 2018 issued close to 10,000 tickets, according to its Department of Public Safety – nearly 10 times as many from when the law took effect in 2012.

Cronrath says, in the long run, it's a positive step for keeping drivers safer. Just don’t expect a ticket immediately.

“Usually there’s a grace period after to make motorists aware but we’ll have to see how that’s rolled out,” Cronrath said.

If this is signed by the governor, it could take effect July 1.