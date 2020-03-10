'I don't believe he's got it': What some on the First Coast are saying about the President testing positive for COVID-19

The On Your Side team asked one question. The answers were frank.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 was met with frank comments on the First Coast.

The On Your Side team spent the afternoon in San Marco asking people to tell us their thoughts on the diagnosis. Some did not want to share their last names, so in fairness we have just used first names for those who spoke with us.

“At first I was like, oh no we don't need that happening right now," Melissa said.

“I do think it’s hard to hear that news and not think it’s a little bit ironic,” Christian told us.

The neighborhoods surrounding the popular lunch spots are politically divided with yard signs supporting President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I’m hoping he’ll quarantine and do the right thing now, I hope he’s smart enough to do that and set the example," Larry said.