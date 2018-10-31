A tweet by President Trump is aimed right at Florida’s capital city and the mayor running for governor -- Andrew Gillum.

“In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named Ron DeSantis,” President Trump’s tweet said. It continued, “and a dem who is a thief and mayor of poorly run Tallahassee — said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the country.”

First Coast News went to a Tallahassee City Park at lunchtime to poll the crowd, asking, “Do you think Tallahassee is one of the most corrupt cities as the President said?”

“I’ve lived here all my life and I don’t see the corruption," resident Kayla Johnson said.

“It has its problems and we can do better here,” resident Sal Nuzzo said.

The President also used this tweet to endorse Republican candidate Ron DeSantis, who spoke at a rally in Jacksonville Tuesday morning. The tweet did not go into detail of corruption or provide any sources.

First Coast News reached out to the City of Tallahassee for comment. The communications office declined to comment but referred us to Andrew Gillum’s campaign office.

The mayor fired back at the President on Twitter: “@realDonaldTrump is howling because he’s weak.”

Back in E. Peck Green Park, Kayla Johnson wrapped-up her break with a final thought for the social media battle.

“Maybe just let DeSantis and Gillum fight it out between themselves,” Johnson said.

