Tablets, computers, printers and more: New technology fills Duval County polling locations

The new technology is designed to streamline the process, while making it easier for differently-abled voters to cast their ballots

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Voters heading to the polls in Duval County will have a few decisions to make Tuesday

Of course, they'll be choosing who they want to vote for, but they'll also get to choose how they want to vote.

"I have the same voters, said Precinct Manager Brenda Lloyd. "They know me, and I know them."

Lloyd says it's the people that keep her coming back to her role as a poll worker year after year.

She's been at it for more than a decade now, so she's seen a few changes along the way.

"We had to put up the alphabet, and they had to sign on just regular piece of paper," said Lloyd.

She saw the adoption of computer sign in stations, and now, she's getting used to the next wave, tablets.

The tablets will eventually allow poll workers to move up and down lines, checking voters in to make sure they've made it to the right precinct.

She says they also make the sign-in process with driver's licenses faster.

"The old way was to slide the driver's license and scan them, but the licenses are changing to where we can't scan them anymore," said Lloyd. "That's where the new Evid will scan those by a light now."

Once voters finish with the tablet, they'll get the chance to head over to a brand-new marking system.

It includes braille, a headphone port and sip-and-puff capabilities for quadriplegic voters.

"It's important that everybody gets to vote, and that everybody has their vote counted independently," said Duval County Chief Elections Officer Robert Phillips.

Voters will still have the option, if they choose, to fill out a pen and paper ballot.

Lloyd says she used to have to void paper and pen ballots all the time if someone decided to change their mind. With the new system, they can change it as much as they like before printing.

Lloyd already has a few of her regulars in mind who may benefit from the new options.

"Their hand shakes, and they can't fill the ballot out anymore," said Lloyd. "I'm sure they're really going to love this one."

Lloyd says the new systems can hold a charge for several hours, meaning they are less susceptible to power outages.