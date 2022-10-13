After decision to subpoena Trump, Jacksonville law expert says his options are limited

A Jacksonville attorney believes the country is headed towards uncharted territory.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's not the first time a former president was subpoenaed and lawmakers say former President Donald Trump will not be the last.

However, this situation is different from the other times presidents were subpoenaed. The January 6th Committee wants to hear from him.

Trump's options include testifying in front of the committee, but it would be under oath. He also has the option of ignoring the subpoena.

Nick Allard, the founding dean of the College of Law at Jacksonville University, said the former president could avoid going to court by complying with the subpoena, but that hasn't always been his practice.

"I think the smart money would say that he'll resist and challenge it in court," Allard said.

The Jacksonville attorney believes the country is headed towards uncharted territory. The investigation alleges then-President Trump had a plan to stay in office no matter the outcome of the 2020 election.

"Our government is a limited government, which is subject to informed consent of the public," Allard added. "There's no other president that's been accused of this type of action."

Since the midterms are around the corner, time is not on the committee's side because the committee itself is at risk of dissolving.