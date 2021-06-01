Steady number of voters cast their ballot across Glynn County for US Senate runoff

The Republicans will need to win one of the two runoffs to take control of the U.S. Senate.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Since November, the State of Georgia has been under the national microscope.

“We’ve had so many phone calls and texts," voter Chandra Kendall said. "I feel bad for the residents of Georgia because we’ve just been bombarded with all kinds of calls from the politicians and the President, the phone has been ringing off the hook.”

Kendall said she quickly, and easily, cast her ballot at St. William Catholic Church in St. Simons Island. However, she expressed that she is tired of the election cycle.

“You just can’t get rid of it, so I think everyone is going to be glad this is over,” Kendall said.

Glynn County Democratic Party Chair Julie Jordan said the party is trying to get voters who turned Georgia blue in the November election back to the polls.

“We feel an immense weight to get all the help to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Jordan said.

On the Republican side, Glynn County GOP Chair Dr. Ginny Hall said she hopes the line is held and the US Senate remains under Republican control.

A small sample of what’s to come. Election workers are verifying signatures and addresses of mail-in ballots in Glynn County #Georgia

Count of other ballots to start around 7:15pm @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lzT9ehH94e — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) January 5, 2021

Only one of the Republican candidates, David Perdue or Kelly Leoffler, need to win to maintain a GOP majority.

Dr. Jim Wiley, associate political science professor at the College of Coastal Georgia, said people are motivated to return to the polls, which could make this a close race.

“Historically, Republicans have done much better in runoff elections, and they may be better at organizing them," Dr. Wiley explained, "but it does seem the Democrats have got plenty of money to spend on this election year."

Glynn County election officials said 28,000 people voted early or sent in an absentee ballot for the runoff.

Kendall says she is happy to see more people than ever excited to get involved.

“Seeing young people and seeing their interest in a politics as a whole and seeing that their country is at stake right now, and everything that happens, it’s their future,” Kendall said.