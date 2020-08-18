Election Results | Who will be St. Johns County's next sheriff?

Chris Strickland and Robert Hardwick are the leading candidates. Both are Republicans. Mark Boutwell is a write-in candidate.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — There will be a new sheriff in town in St. Johns County after Tuesday's primary elections.

Chris Strickland and Robert Hardwick are the leading candidates. Both are Republicans. Mark Boutwell is a write-in candidate.

The person elected will replace outgoing Sheriff David Shoar, who has been sheriff since 2004.

Both Hardwick and Strickland visited polling places Tuesday across the county.

Both say the fast growing population in St. Johns County brings certain challenges for law enforcement.

Hardwick said, growth presents opportunities for partnerships among agencies.

Strickland said he wants to place a deputy in every school. That's a challenge when the school district continues to build new schools.

The race has generated the most money in campaign contributions in the county for the primary.

Boutwell's presence added a significant twist to the race. He essentially closed the primary race to only registered Republican voters. Had there not been a write-in, all voters would have been able to choose between Strickland and Hardwick in the Aug. 18 primary.