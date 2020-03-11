St. Johns County polling locations busy Election Day morning, some see long lines

The line at San Sebastian Catholic Church wrapped around the parking lot; however, this was not the case everywhere in the county.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Polling places in St. Johns County are busy Election Day morning.

The line at San Sebastian Catholic Church wrapped around the parking lot before the doors opened and that did not change even after they did. However, this was not the case everywhere in the county. At the Elks Lodge and St. Augustine Beach City Hall there were not lines out the door.

St. Johns County saw just over 70% of early voter turnout, beating Duval, Clay and Nassau Counties, but Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes says to still expect these lines on election day.

Oakes says they had every mail-in ballot counted when early voting closed and because of that she believes the wait to find out who won each race will not take long.

There are twice as many registered Republicans in St. Johns County compared to Democrats. There is also a good size number of voters with no party affiliation. There are only 8,000 more registered Democrats than registered voters with no party affiliation.

In 2016 the number of votes for President Trump more than doubled the number of votes for Hillary Clinton in St. Johns County. John Rutherford also won the county by more than twice as many votes as his democratic opponent.

San Sebastian Catholic Church still has a line around the parking lot. The St. John’s County supervisor of elections says they’ve already counted all the early mail-in ballots they got so that should speed up the process of finding out who the winners are. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lDiKHwd7QR — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 3, 2020

Two people (who aren’t cold) tell us it’s their first time voting in FL since moving from NY @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/bD6lqj2xyp — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 3, 2020

First time presidential election voters alert: We just talked with 4 roommates who wanted to come in person on the day of #ElectionDay2020. They are excited to have a say in their America! @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Y3f1g2biiN — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 3, 2020