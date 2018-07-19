In the wake of a presidential endorsement that shook the Georgia GOP governor's runoff to its core, Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Brian Kemp in Macon on Saturday, according to sources inside the campaign.

Pence's appearance has not been confirmed by the White House.

Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle enter the final weekend of a runoff that drew national political headlines Wednesday, when President Donald Trump endorsed Kemp.

Cagle and Kemp finished first and second, respectively, back on the May 22 primary, and while Cagle has far outpaced Kemp in terms of fundraising, recent polls show the July 24 runoff to be neck and neck.

While Cagle was endorsed earlier this week by Gov. Nathan Deal, Trump's support of Kemp is undoubtedly the race's most significant development.

On Thursday, Cagle said the president was "getting some bad advice" regarding the race, and that only he, Cagle, can defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall:

1/2: President Trump is doing a great job on national issues, and I’m going to campaign hard to keep him there in two years. I’m proud of what he’s doing for America. But, I think our President is getting some bad advice on Brian Kemp’s record of failure from Washington insiders. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) July 19, 2018

2/2: Georgia voters need to ask themselves a hard question: Do we want a Governor who answers to Georgians, or one who owes his entire election to Washington? Our state can’t afford to risk our economy and future on a candidate who can’t beat the Democrat in November. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) July 19, 2018

Kemp also was endorsed by two of his former rivals in the GOP primary, former state Sen. Hunter Hill and Clay Tippins, whose secret recordings of a private conversation between him and Cagle cast a harsh, unfavorable light on the lieutenant governor's campaign.

As of Thursday, Kemp was scheduled to make appearances in Cumming, Buford and Flowery Branch on Saturday, and Griffin, Newnan and Roswell on Sunday.

Cagle is in the middle of a 12-stop bus tour around the state. He's hitting McDonough, Newnan and Cumming on Thursday; Ball Ground on Friday; Cleveland, Hiawassee and southern Forsyth County on Saturday; and Auburn and Madison on Sunday.

On Monday, Cagle is planning a statewide flyover, beginning at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and then stopping in Evans, Savannah, Brunswick, Albany, Columbus and Macon.

