A day after a judge allowed former City Councilmember Katrina Brown to represent herself at trial, her co-defendant is worried about how that decision could affect him.

Former Councilmember Reggie Brown (no relation) says he should not be “penalized” for his co-defendant’s choice to go it alone.



READ: >> Judge grants former Jax City Councilperson Katrina Brown's request to be her own attorney

In a motion filed Friday, he noted that Brown “is not a lawyer” and has never participated in a complex criminal case.

He said he should not be bound to her decisions at trial, like selecting jurors. He asked the judge to let him strike additional jurors during jury selection.

Typically, defendants in federal criminal proceedings are allowed to strike 10 jurors for any reason -- known as peremptory challenges. Reggie Brown says he wants more, though did not specify how many.

The judge has not yet responded to his request.

Jury selection in the case is set to begin Aug 14.