Florida State Senator, Democrat Audrey Gibson, announces run for Jacksonville mayor

Gibson has served in the Florida State Legislature since 2002, first as as house rep and then as a senator. She was the senate minority leader from 2018 to 2020.

Florida State Senator Audrey Gibson (D) will run for Jacksonville mayor in the March 21, 2023 election, an aide to her campaign has confirmed.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry (R), who has served as mayor since July 2015, is term-limited and will not be eligible to run again. As he phases out, the race is on for a new top dog in Jacksonville.

Gibson was first elected to the Florida State Legislature in 2002 as a house rep and served in that capacity until 2010. In 2011, she was elected to the Florida State Senate, representing Senate District 6 (Duval County) and is still serving in that position -- her term is up in 2022.

She was the Florida State Senate minority leader from 2018 to 2020.

Gibson is a Jacksonville native who has worked as a paralegal and a Public Relations Liason. She attended Florida State College and Florida State University.

Gibson has spoken out about crime and gun violence in Jacksonville throughout her career, calling for an investigation into how young people are obtaining guns in 2020.

In 2019, she even penned a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asking for the national guard to be deployed to stop crime in the city.

So far, two candidates, LeAnna Cumber and Al Ferraro, have declared they will run on the Republican ticket. They are both currently Jacksonville city council members.

Republican City Councilman Matt Carlucci had previously declared his candidacy, but has since withdrawn.

On the Democratic ticket, Donna Deegan, a former First Coast News anchor, author, and breast cancer awareness advocate.