Senate debate in question after Graham refuses to take COVID-19 test

In response to Graham's refusal to be tested, Harrison asked why Graham won't take a COVID test. "He needs to explain why," Harrison said.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The fate of a debate scheduled to take place Friday between Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison and Sen. Lindsey Graham hangs in the balance as the two candidates argue over COVID-19 testing.

Thursday night, Harrison called on Graham to take a COVID-19 test ahead of Friday’s debate, saying Graham had been in the presence of at least two U.S. Senators just eight days ago who have tested positive.

In a news release from his campaign, Harrison calls for Graham to “follow the example of Vice President Mike Pence, and follow his own precedent from the last debate, and take a COVID test.”

Harrison also went on to say that if Graham will not take a coronavirus test that he cannot “responsibly debate in person tomorrow night and allow politics to put my family, my campaign staff, Sen. Graham’s staff, and members of the media at unnecessary risk.”

Graham’s campaign responded Thursday night saying that, weeks ago, he “agreed to [the debate] rules and will continue to abide by them.”

In a statement, the campaign said Graham “took a COVID-19 test last week after a Judiciary Committee hearing.”

Whether Mr. Harrison attends tomorrow’s debate is his decision, not mine. I will be there. 7pm in Spartanburg. #CantWait #SCSen pic.twitter.com/IZjJDEQqYJ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2020

“Whether Mr. Harrison attends tomorrow’s debate is his decision, not mine. I will be there,” Graham said.

In response to Graham's refusal to be tested, Harrison asked why Graham won't take a COVID test. “This isn't about anyone’s campaign, it’s about keeping people safe – and if Senator Graham is unwilling to do that, he needs to explain why."

Why won't you take the test, Lindsey? https://t.co/dEVXUuBWqA — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 9, 2020

Following reports that many members of the President's inner circle are testing positive for COVID-19, it has also been reported that Sen. Graham attended a hearing with Sen. Mike Lee on October 1, and Sen. Lee and Sen. Thom Tillis have both tested positive for coronavirus. Medical experts recommend waiting fourteen days after exposure to coronavirus, and on Friday it will be only eight days since Sen. Graham was exposed to his Senate colleagues.