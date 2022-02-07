Sandalwood graduate nominated as President Biden’s Ambassador to South Africa

He was president of the state Latin association and was Sandalwood's salutatorian.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville native and Sandalwood High School graduate has been nominated to serve as the United States ambassador to the Republic of South Africa.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate several leaders to serve in his administration in various roles.

Reuben Brigety II, who currently serves as an Adjunct Senior Fellow for African Peace and Security at the Council on Foreign Relations, was selected for the role.

The son of Reuben Brigety, a physician, and Barbara Brigety, an educator and school administrator, he was in Sandalwood's concert band, on the debate team and the track team, report news partners at the Florida Times-Union.

He was president of the state Latin association and was Sandalwood's salutatorian.

Brigety would later go on to earn a B.S. from the U. S. Naval Academy, an M.Phil in International Affairs, and a Ph.D. in International Affairs from the University of Cambridge in England.