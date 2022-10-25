What would the increased sales tax pay for in St. Johns County?

See the list and understand why it could change before you vote on the one-cent sales tax this election

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A one-cent sales tax increase is on the ballot in St. Johns County. But what would that extra money collected pay for?

"Roads is the largest item," St. Johns County Commission Chairman Henry Dean said.

If voters approve a one-cent sales tax increase in St. Johns County this election, road construction and improvements top the list of what the extra money would fund.

"Not surprisingly the biggest chunk is for roads. We have a huge need for roads improvements," Dean said. He says the improvements would take place in every district of the county.

"We need two to four lanes for 210, okay. Maybe even six lanes."

If voters approved to up the sales tax from 6.5 cents to 7.5 cents on the dollar, the county predicts $500 million would be generated in a year. The tax increase would last for 10 years.

County staff came up with a list of projects that would get that extra money.

Beyond roads, the extra sales tax bucks would go toward building three libraries, three new fire stations, and three new regional parks and some beach nourishment.

But there is a chance that wish list could change.

The county commission has agreed that if voters approve the sales tax increase, a citizen's advisory committee would be created.

That committee made up of people from around the county would scrub the at priority list in the context of their long community, Dean explained.

And so the list of projects is simply recommendations.