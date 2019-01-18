JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Air traffic control workers are feeling the impact of the government shutdown and said traveler safety could be affected if it drags on.

The National Air Traffic Controller’s Association handed pamphlets out to travelers at Jacksonville International Airport Thursday, urging them to contact leaders in Washington and demand an end to the government shutdown.

“Multiple safety layers are diminished because the safety professionals beyond the controllers are not at work,” said Chris Iresabal, NATCA local chapter president.

Some, like Javier Pagan, said they would likely call or send an email, after learning about 3,000 NATCA members are furloughed nationwide, and at JIA some were told to stay home or are working without pay.

“We’re all human beings,” Pagan said. “We’re all trying to make a living, so if the government is shutting down, they shouldn’t be affected to their livelihood.”

The workers are caught in the middle of a clash in Washington D.C. between President Donald Trump, who’s demanding funding for his long-promised and often-criticized border wall, and the Democrats in Congress who are refusing to fund it.

Iresabal says the NATCA is not taking political sides. Members just want leaders in Washington to be reminded that the shutdown impacts a lot more than just political careers.

“Safety is not a political issue,” Iresabal said. “Safety shouldn’t be in the political arena. We just want the government shutdown to end.”