Governor DeSantis, Florida politicians react to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home being raided by FBI

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida politicians are reacting on social media after Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Monday night.
Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.”
The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in boxes of White House records located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. It occurs amid a separate grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and adds to the potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for another run.
Here's what Florida politicians are saying. First Coast News will update as more statements are released.
