Both gubernatorial candidates will be visiting Jacksonville on Thursday.

Ron Desantis will be speaking at the Veterans Memorial Arena beginning at 8 p.m. while Andrew Gillum is the keynote speaker at the NAACP Annual Freedom Funds Awards Dinner at the Hyatt Regency at 7:30 p.m.

This comes after today's response from Gillum about an ad run by Ron DeSantis making claims that Gillum is corrupt and a fraud.

Gillum took the time to respond to those claims on Thursday, "It's probably a bigger indictment on Mr. DeSantis as it is on me, this ad has been called false by Politifact. I've served 15 years in elected office by doing right, not by doing wrong."

First Coast News will be attending both events and bringing you on air and online coverage. We have been in conversation with DeSantis' team and expect to speak with him following the rally.

