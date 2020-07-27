'We were trying to get an economic shot to our community' Mayor Lenny Curry discusses cancellation of RNC in Jacksonville

When the conditions changed based on COVID-19, Lenny Curry said the president pulled the plug.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Four days after President Trump announced the Republican National Convention will not be in Jacksonville, Mayor Lenny Curry is going one-on-one with First Coast News to open up about the decision to call off the RNC amid COVID-19.

“We have to continue to try to do things even while we navigate the unknowns of COVID-19," Curry said. "Based on the information we had at the time, 3% positive cumulative dropped to 2.8%. We were trying to get an economic shot to our community.”

“The president pulled the plug, so we made an effort," Curry explained. "Fortunately, I believe the right decision was made and this is where we are today.”