Vice President Pence to speak to Jacksonville RNC Host Committee Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Jacksonville Saturday afternoon to meet with members of the Republican National Convention Host Committee. He plans to thank members for their hard work to this point, with the convention just 44 days away.

Pence will be joined by the Second Lady. They are expected to arrive at Naval Station Jacksonville around 3:30 p.m.

The pair will then leave Naval Station Jacksonville for a speech with Jacksonville's RNC host committee members at an undisclosed location. The speech is expected to begin at 5 p.m. The speech will be a private event that is not open to the public or press.