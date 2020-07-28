Trump to accept RNC nomination in North Carolina

The president did not say whether his acceptance would be happening in Charlotte, where convention delegates will be making the nomination.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump said he will accept the Republican nomination for the presidency somewhere in North Carolina.

“All I know is I’ll be in North Carolina,” Trump told Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL on Monday. ”I am really honored to do it in North Carolina.”

The Republican National Convention was scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina in August. When North Carolina coronavirus health restrictions meant the president and the Republican National Committee could not hold a convention with full attendance, the convention’s celebratory events were moved to Jacksonville, Florida. The RNC’s procedural events, including the vote by the delegates to nominate a party candidate, were still scheduled to be held in Charlotte.

“We have a lot of the delegates [in Charlotte] and that’ll be a nomination process. And that’s essentially where the nomination is formalized,” Trump said.

That’s a reversal for Trump who previously criticized North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s plan to reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

...then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

Earlier this month, Trump announced the cancellation of the Jacksonville events as coronavirus cases continued to rise in Florida.

Trump did not say where in North Carolina he will be accepting the party’s nomination. He said an announcement could come as early as this week.