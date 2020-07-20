Jacksonville sheriff: 'Significant concerns' with viability of RNC in town

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters Monday "I don't have what I need to keep our community safe."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Willians says he has significant concerns with the viability of the RNC in Jacksonville.

The sheriff told reporters Monday his agency is tasked with keeping the event safe, and that in the "current configuration," he does not feel confident the sheriff's office can make that happen.

"The overarching concern is the time table," Williams said. "The bits and pieces I have in front of me today is not something I can support."

Williams said today, fewer than 40 days before the start of the convention in August, he has not signed one contract. As things stand currently, the sheriff said he cannot support the plan.

"We are past the point of no return," Williams said. "Any plan requires finances and resources. I don't have what I need to keep our community safe."

The sheriff said his primary goal is the Jacksonville community and "what's happening outside the fence." He said his agency and officers need to be supported in that effort, or they cannot move forward.

"I don’t know where we go from here," Williams said. "I just know what I have in front of me isn’t going to work."

