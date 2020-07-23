Community reacts to President Trump's cancellation of the RNC in Jacksonville

"As always, in Jacksonville public safety is our number one priority," the statement read.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Shortly after President Donald Trump announced that he was canceling the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month, the community reacted.

Trump made the announcement during a coronavirus news conference Thursday, saying he didn't think it was the right time to have the convention in a COVID-19 "hotspot."

"To have a big convention, it's not the right time," he said. "I have to protect the American people."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams showed their appreciation for Trump's decision.

"As always, in Jacksonville public safety is our number one priority," the statement read. "President Trump has once again reaffirmed his commitment to the safety of Jacksonville Florida and the people of the United States of America."

The Republican Host Committee echoed their statement, saying "the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is serious and the President and the RNC have demonstrated great concern for the safety of all Floridians."

Joint statement from Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams: pic.twitter.com/4E55XeOos3 — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) July 23, 2020