Jacksonville's largest, most prestigious downtown hotels booked solid during RNC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE | Report: Republicans have 'tentatively settled' on Jacksonville for GOP Convention
Big questions have been swirling in political circles as to whether the Republican National Convention is coming to Jacksonville. Hotel bookings could offer a clue.
First Coast News has learned that the city’s largest and most prestigious downtown hotels are booked solid the week of Aug 25-28 -- the same week as the GOP’s presidential nominating event.
The city has been on a short list to host the event after President Donald Trump broke with North Carolina's governor over limits on crowd size due to COVID-19.
But here in Florida, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis have openly wooed the GOP.
There has been no official word, however, on which city has been selected.
RELATED: Report: Jacksonville 1 of 6 cities Republicans touring for national convention 'celebration'