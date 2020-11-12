Rep. John Rutherford supporting Supreme Court lawsuit challenging presidential election

Rutherford represents Florida's 4th Congressional District, which covers much of Duval County and the suburbs of Nassau and St. Johns County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rep. John Rutherford was one of over 100 Republican members of Congress who signed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in several key states, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

Earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, claiming their elections were unconstitutional.

AP reports that 17 Republican attorneys general are also backing the lawsuit, one of whom is Florida's very own Attorney General Ashley Moody.

"The integrity and resolution of the 2020 election are of paramount importance," said Moody in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday. "The United States Supreme Court should weigh the legal arguments of the Texas motion and all pending matters so that Americans can be assured the election was fairly reviewed and decided."