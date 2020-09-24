x
WATCH LIVE: President Trump rally held at Cecil Airport

The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — President Donald Trump will be speaking live at Cecil Airport Thursday night for his "President Donald J. Trump's Great American Comeback Event."

Several of the president's supporters started lining up at the rally's entrance overnight, ahead of doors opening at 4 p.m.

This event is first-come-first-serve and attendees must register for tickets online.

First Coast News will be live streaming the president's speech on air and online on our website and social media pages.

