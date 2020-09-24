WATCH LIVE: President Trump rally held at Cecil Airport

The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — President Donald Trump will be speaking live at Cecil Airport Thursday night for his "President Donald J. Trump's Great American Comeback Event."

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Several of the president's supporters started lining up at the rally's entrance overnight, ahead of doors opening at 4 p.m.

This event is first-come-first-serve and attendees must register for tickets online.

First Coast News will be live streaming the president's speech on air and online on our website and social media pages.