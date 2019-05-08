President Donald Trump has postponed his trip this week to Central Florida after two deadly mass shootings over the weekend, a spokesperson at the White House confirmed to 10News.

Trump was scheduled to travel to the retirement community of The Villages to speak with an invitation-only audience about Medicare.

Two mass shootings within 13 hours in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, left a total of 29 people dead and about 50 injured Saturday and Sunday.

A new date for the president's visit to Florida has yet to be announced.