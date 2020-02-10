x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Politics

President Trump's Sanford rally canceled after he tests positive for COVID-19

The rally was one of three scheduled over the next 24 hours
Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump holds a signed memorandum to expand the offshore drilling moratorium to Florida's Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina after speaking at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. At left is Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler and at right is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

SANFORD, Fla. — President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test has forced him to cancel a rally scheduled for Friday in Sanford, Florida. 

This campaign trip was likely going to be one of many stops in Florida as we get closer to the election. 

Polls on FiveThirtyEight shows the President behind former Vice President Joe Biden by 2.3% in Florida.

The sunshine state carries 29 electoral votes, which makes it a key battleground state. 10 Tampa Bay political analyst Lars Hafner says the most important part of the state is the I-4 corridor and Tampa bay. 

RELATED: Undecided voters in Florida could flip the election

Hafner previously told us, "you win the I-4 corridor, you win Florida. And because Trump only won Florida by about 100,000 votes last time, it's in play."

The last time the President was in Florida was a week ago. He was in Miami for a Latinos for Trump roundtable. 

Related Articles

President Trump does have a couple of options to continue campaigning. If he is feeling well enough and his family is healthy, he can send one of his children to campaign here and possibly bring him up with a virtual message. 

The president's daughter, Ivanka, was in Tampa a couple of weeks ago campaigning for her father. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter