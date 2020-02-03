JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary season has officially started on the First Coast. Duval County polls opened March 2 as did Georgia locations for early voting in the 2020 presidential primary.

It’s how a growing number of folks are casting their ballots. The is a day some had circled on their calendars. Others wanted to get their vote in before a rush.

“It’s a wonderful privilege we have and we have an opportunity to do it early, so why not take advantage of that,” voter Candice Pratt said at a Neptune Beach polling location.

“I was out and decided to vote,” voter Atwood Brewton said.

She added this was the earliest she has voted, normally waiting until a few days into early voting.

RELATED: On Your Side: Ultimate early voting guide county-by-county

The option accounts for more than a third of total ballots cast in the 2018 general election, according to county statistics. In the first six hours of early voting, Duval County posted 2,500 ballots cast across 18 locations.

The On Your Side team asked Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan about what to expect to see on the ballot with a changing landscape of candidates. Hogan explained candidates must have officially withdrawn from the Florida primary by Dec. 9, 2019. Anyone who didn’t is still on the ballot.