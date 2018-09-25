By Mark Murray, NBC News

In the Senate race, Bill Nelson gets support from 48 percent of likely voters, while Republican Rick Scott, the state's current governor, gets 45 percent.

Democrats are ahead in the competitive Senate and gubernatorial races in Florida, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll of this key battleground state, although their leads are within the margin of error.

In Florida's Senate contest — which could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate after November — incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., gets support from 48 percent of likely voters, while Republican Rick Scott, the state's current governor, gets 45 percent. Six percent say they're undecided.

Among the larger pool of registered voters, Nelson leads by five points, 48 percent to 43 percent, which is essentially unchanged from the Democrat’s four-point edge in June's NBC/Marist poll.

And in the Sunshine State's gubernatorial race — arguably the nation’s top contest for governor — Democrat Andrew Gillum is ahead of Republican Ron DeSantis by 5 points, 48 percent to 43 percent.

Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis are competing to see who will become Florida's next governor. (Photo: Democrat files)

Among registered voters, Gillum’s advantage expands to 8 points, 49 percent to 41 percent.

“The political environment in Florida, overall, is tipping in the Democrats favor,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted this survey for NBC News.

In the Senate contest among likely voters, Nelson leads with African Americans (78 percent to 15 percent), young voters ages 18-29 (65 percent to 30 percent), Latinos (57 percent to 37 percent), independents (53 percent to 37 percent) and women (53 percent to 40 percent).

Scott, meanwhile, is ahead with whites (52 percent to 40 percent), men (50 percent to 42 percent) and likely voters 45 and older (48 percent to 45 percent).

In the gubernatorial race, Gillum is up with African Americans (86 percent to 9 percent), those ages 18-29 (61 percent to 30 percent), women (54 percent to 37 percent), Latinos (52 percent to 38 percent) and independents (51 percent to 38 percent).

And DeSantis holds the advantage with whites (51 percent to 41 percent), men (50 percent to 42 percent) and those 45 and older (47 percent to 45 percent).

Nelson and Gillum also enjoy higher favorable ratings than their GOP opponents do.

Forty-four percent of likely voters hold a favorable view of Nelson, versus 36 percent who have a negative view (+8). That’s compared with Scott’s 46 percent-to-45 percent rating (+1).

And for Gillum, 46 percent of likely voters give him a thumbs-up, versus 27 percent who give him a thumbs-down (+19). By contrast, DeSantis’ fav/unfav rating is 42 percent-to-37 percent (+5).

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved