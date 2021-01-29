Representatives Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Paris Twp.) and Jon Cross (R-Kenton) are looking for co-sponsors for the bill.

Two Republican members of the Ohio House of Representatives want to officially recognize June 14 as "President Donald J. Trump Day" in the state.

According to a memo issued Friday, Representatives Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Paris Twp.) and Jon Cross (R-Kenton) are looking for co-sponsors for the bill.

The representatives say Trump accomplished many things that "led our nation to unparalleled prosperity" against "great odds".

"Let's show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters (a record and historic number of votes received for President in Ohio) who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration, and that the Ohio House believes it is imperative we set aside a day to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history."