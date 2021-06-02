Nikki Fried to join 'Unite Against Hate' rally at The Florida Holocaust Museum

The Florida Holocaust Museum was targeted with antisemitic graffiti. Authorities are investigating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will be in St. Petersburg Thursday.

According to a release, Fried will take part in the "Unite Against Hate" community rally. The rally is to show solidarity following vandalism targeting The Florida Holocaust Museum.

Antisemitic graffiti was spray-painted on the museum's building on May 27. Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

Fried is also in the running for governor. In recent weeks, Fried, the only Democrat elected to a statewide post, has turned up her attacks against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. She’s been very critical of him on numerous issues, including the governor’s recent signing of a controversial voting restrictions bill.

The rally will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Florida Holocaust Museum, located on 55 5th Street South in St. Petersburg.