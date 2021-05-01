Nikki Fried files to run for Florida governor in 2022

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried's campaign has yet to make an official announcement, but on Tuesday, Fried filed to run for governor.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was originally published March 4.)

The only state-level elected Democrat in Florida has filed to run for governor in 2022.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried's campaign has yet to make an official announcement, but on Tuesday, Fried filed to run for the state's top office, according to records from the Florida Department of State's Division of Elections.

Fried joins 10 other candidates who have filed to run against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. DeSantis has not yet filed for a reelection campaign.

Fried has been vocal against several measures signed by DeSantis in recent weeks. Tuesday, she expressed her disapproval over the governor signing a ban on transgender athletes' eligibility to compete in Florida schools.

Story continues below.

By signing a heartless ban on transgender kids in sports, @GovRonDeSantis is marginalizing an entire community.



Signing it on the first day of #Pride2021 is especially cruel.



Florida should stand for inclusivity, equality, and liberty — not peddling hate for political points. — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) June 1, 2021

Last month, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist became the first major Democrat to announce a gubernatorial campaign in the state. The former Florida attorney general and governor switched political parties in 2010 after serving as governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican.

According to Politico, Democratic insiders also have U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-Orlando) on their list of possible candidates to watch in the gubernatorial race. But, ABC News is reporting Demings intends to take on Sen. Marco Rubio in November 2022.