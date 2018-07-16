Governor Rick Scott and his pick for the District 10 Councilman seat, Terrance Freeman, continue to face legal action.

Monday morning, Brenda Jackson filed a request for an emergency injunction against the two in an effort to prevent Freeman from making any decisions as a councilman. Jackson argues that Freeman did not meet the residency requirement when he was appointed by the Governor last week and therefore does not qualify to serve as the district's leader.

"This is a gentleman who does not live in the area that was the aide to the current president of the council," Jackson said. "I think it's reasonable to infer there is a strong relationship there similar ideology there and a similar agenda there."

On the same day, Freeman was appointed, he established residency in the district by leasing a house in Northwest Jacksonville. Last Week he told First Coast News that he and his family plan to move to the new address.

Monday morning, The Republican Party of Duval County did not comment specifically on Freeman's residency but did release a statement in response to Jackson's request which said in part:

"As someone who once served as an Executive Council Assistant to current Council President Aaron Bowman, Mr. Freeman is well versed in the workings of local government and is fully prepared to represent the voters of District 10."

The statement went on to include a jab at the Democratic Party Chairmen, Lisa King which said in part :

"We urge Democrat Party Chairman Lisa King to end her partisan attacks on Councilman Freeman and instead focus on keeping her own elected officials from becoming felons."

Now that the injunction has been requested, Jackson and the Democratic Party are now waiting for a hearing and then a judge will decide on whether or not approve the injunction.

