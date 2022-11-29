Curtis Ford swears in as Atlantic Beach mayor

Ford succeeds Ellen Glasser, who did not seek reelection after serving since 2017.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach has a new mayor.

Curtis Ford was sworn in Monday night, filling the role Ellen Glasser has held for five years.

Glasser was acknowledged with flowers and emotional speeches from several members of the community.

Ford will take over the position after winning by just 11 votes in the general election.

"I have big shoes to fill," said Ford. "I understand that. I am delighted to be elected mayor of Atlantic Beach. I will do my best to serve all members of this community."